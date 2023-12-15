Dec. 15 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The clouds will linger around throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers start to move as we go into the late evening and into the overnight, with more showers as we go into Saturday morning.

Monday and Tuesday look to be fairly cool, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the 30s.

Dry weather looks to prevail next week.



News Headlines

St. Bernards is hosting a breakfast for first responders from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in St. Bernards Medical Center Community Room at 225 East Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.

The head of the Arkansas Department of Corrections is suspended as the prison board is in a legal battle with the governor.

An Arkansas Razorback and Jonesboro High School alum is expected to be in a Washington County courtroom today.

Today, the Arkansas Senate will vote on whether to confirm Jason Rapert’s position on the state’s library board.

Double taxing marijuana is the focus of a new lawsuit in Missouri.

The city of Jonesboro is hoping to improve how you can get around the area.



