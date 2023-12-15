Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Doctors warn about dangers of co-sleeping with infants

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent Jonesboro police report described a situation where an infant had to go to the hospital after co-sleeping with their mother.

According to the report the mother’s hair got wrapped around the child’s neck while they were sleeping. The baby was brought to the hospital where he would survive.

Dr. Lowery Beck is a Pediatrician in Jonesboro and said it might be hard but, when a child is crying, parents cannot be tempted to let them sleep together.

“You got to fight that urge you know the baby is going to be safer in their crib sleeping on a baby surface instead of an adult bed with an adult even though it is going to be hard when that baby is screaming, it’s difficult,” Beck said.

He said co-sleeping is a problem he sees with first-time parents a decent amount and stressed there could be all types of accidents.

“The danger there is having the airway cut off where they are no longer breathing or something is around their neck strangling them that is causing airway obstruction that will lead to death pretty quickly if it is not taken care of,” Beck said.

Beck said the blankets could smother a child or the parent could accidentally roll over and sleep on top of the child.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, some 3,500 infants die from sleep-related infant deaths in the United States each year, and Beck talked about cases where they see it more.

“Big reason is cultural traditionally, a lot of places in the world more so outside the US it’s a thing, so I think culture has a lot to do with it,” Beck said.

Along with cultural tendencies Beck said for a lot of parents it is just more convenient than going back and forth.

“The other one is pretty common is breastfeeding for the mom, that baby right there with her so it is just easier to breastfeed,” Beck said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
Baltz Lake now closed to the public
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused traffic issues Wednesday evening.
Three vehicles involved in Wednesday evening crash
A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
According to Wednesday’s news release, Risever Machinery LLC in Craighead County and Jones...
Gov. Sanders: Craighead County company connected to China

Latest News

For the second year in a row, avian influenza, also known as “bird flu” has been found in...
AGFC: Be informed, not fearful of avian flu cases
Prescription information in the database can only be used for patient care and cannot be...
Missouri launches a prescription drug database to help doctors spot opioid addictions
Whether you're going to holiday parties or hosting them, all the things we have scheduled this...
Psychologist offers ways to ease holiday stress
Missouri on Wednesday launched a statewide database of opioid prescriptions aimed at helping...
Missouri launches a prescription drug database to help doctors spot opioid addictions