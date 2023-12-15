Doctors warn about dangers of co-sleeping with infants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent Jonesboro police report described a situation where an infant had to go to the hospital after co-sleeping with their mother.

According to the report the mother’s hair got wrapped around the child’s neck while they were sleeping. The baby was brought to the hospital where he would survive.

Dr. Lowery Beck is a Pediatrician in Jonesboro and said it might be hard but, when a child is crying, parents cannot be tempted to let them sleep together.

“You got to fight that urge you know the baby is going to be safer in their crib sleeping on a baby surface instead of an adult bed with an adult even though it is going to be hard when that baby is screaming, it’s difficult,” Beck said.

He said co-sleeping is a problem he sees with first-time parents a decent amount and stressed there could be all types of accidents.

“The danger there is having the airway cut off where they are no longer breathing or something is around their neck strangling them that is causing airway obstruction that will lead to death pretty quickly if it is not taken care of,” Beck said.

Beck said the blankets could smother a child or the parent could accidentally roll over and sleep on top of the child.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, some 3,500 infants die from sleep-related infant deaths in the United States each year, and Beck talked about cases where they see it more.

“Big reason is cultural traditionally, a lot of places in the world more so outside the US it’s a thing, so I think culture has a lot to do with it,” Beck said.

Along with cultural tendencies Beck said for a lot of parents it is just more convenient than going back and forth.

“The other one is pretty common is breastfeeding for the mom, that baby right there with her so it is just easier to breastfeed,” Beck said.

