Energy companies urging caution to those hanging, taking down Christmas lights

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many already have their Christmas lights hanging from the gutter, some are still yet to climb the ladder.

Before taking that step, Entergy Arkansas has a few steps that you should remember.

“Outdoor decorations go outdoors, and indoor decorations stay indoors. The outdoor lights and decorations are designed specifically for that. The cords. The water resistance. All that. Also if you’re getting up on a ladder, you want to make sure it’s either a wooden ladder or a non-conductive material,” Heather Kendrick, Communications Specialist for Entergy Arkansas, said.

Kendrick said you should also ensure that your outlets, both inside and outside, can handle the load your lights might cause.

“Anything could happen, from you having a temporary power outage in your home or blowing fuses. There is also a high fire risk for Christmas trees and the holiday season in general for home fires,” Kenrick explained.

While putting up lights can bring lots of joy, doing it incorrectly can put a damper on “the most wonderful time of the year,”

“Make sure that you are doing things safely. Decorating safely when people are gathering in your home. Because it’s almost an extra layer to a tragedy if it happens during the holiday season,” Kenrick added.

Entergy Arkansas has more safety tips available on its website.

