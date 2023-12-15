Football Friday Night
Fatal fire under investigation

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire that claimed two lives Thursday night is under investigation.

At 11:40 p.m. Dec. 14, the Peace Valley-White Church Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Howell County Road 1940 near West Plains.

The department asked the Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS) to investigate the cause after discovering a body inside the home.

The second victim’s body was found around 4:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, following an extensive search of the charred remains, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

“The residence consisted of two attached single-wide mobile homes,” the release stated. “The structure is considered a total loss.”

The DFS has listed the cause of the fire as “undetermined” and has requested autopsies be performed.

The Howell County Rural Fire Protection District, Pomona Fire Protection District, and Mountain View Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire. The Howell County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

