Hospital honors first responders with free breakfast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Craighead County hospital hosted a drop-in breakfast for first responders.

Many first responders from across Jonesboro made their way down to St. Bernards Medical Center for a plate of bacon and eggs and a hot cup of coffee to start the day.

St. Bernards Emergency Department Manager Katie Collier credits seeing first responders coming together to help people in their time of need.

She credits seeing responders work on tornado damage specifically.

“We’ve had multiple vents of tornadoes in our community, and really watching first responders and our department come together to take care of patients and make sure they’re getting the care that they need is really something that makes me feel proud to be a part of this community and this organization,” Collier said.

