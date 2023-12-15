‘I’ve made a lot of mistakes:’ Ja Morant looks forward to return to Grizz from suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ star point guard Ja Morant spoke to the media Friday for the first time since the 2023-24 season began.

Morant is on the back end of a 25-game suspension, handed out in June by NBA commissioner Adam Silver following a social media post showing Morant brandishing a pistol on May 13.

It was the second such incident in the span of months--Morant was previously suspended for eight games for flashing a gun on Instagram while he was at a nightclub in Colorado.

Morant says he spoke to Silver days ago where he had a good conversation about moving forward.

Ja says he has worked on becoming a better leader both on and off the court during his time off.

He says he’s had some horrible days, but says he’s had a lot of support to lean on while away from the court.

“I’m just as excited to see them (the fans) when that time comes,” he said of returning to play.

Morant says he knows his words will not have any meaning on gaining back trust, but plans to prove it with his actions.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes. Some that have not even been public with my family...it’s a lot,” he said.

Ja says he feels guilt with the Grizzlies piling up losses.

“The decisions I’ve made didn’t allow me to be out there and go to battle with my teammates.”

He has been studying film of his teammates through the season and is not worried about the team moving forward.

“I don’t think it’ll be long before we find it. I feel like we’ve been taking strides.”

He says he has not spoke to other voices around the league, but feels like he’s gotten all the help he’s needed from both his teammates and family, and that therapy has been very eye-opening.

He says he will not stop being Ja, but will work to improve his decision-making and be the best version of himself for both his team and family.

This week, Morant has also been engrossed in a civil court hearing, where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home in the summer of 2022. Ja’s lawyers argue he was acting in self-defense.

The Grizzlies are 6-17 on the season without Morant, a fay cry from their 51-31 season in 2022-23 that saw them finish 2nd in the Western Conference.

Morant is eligible to return Tuesday night when the Grizzlies will play against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The last two games of Morant’s suspension come Friday night against the Rockets and Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

