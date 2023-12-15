Izzy Higginbottom drops 35 pts, A-State women's basketball beats North Alabama in OT

Izzy Higginbottom dropped a career-high 35 points as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team rallied in the second half to down North Alabama 82-78 in overtime Thursday inside First National Bank Arena.

Higginbottom’s total is the most by a Sun Belt Conference player this season and the most by an A-State player since Adrianne Davie scored 38 against ULM on Feb. 17, 2007. The junior knocked down 9-of-16 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range while going 12-for-14 at the free-throw line.

A-State (5-3) outscored UNA (3-7) 13-4 in the final 6:26 to force OT, with Lauryn Pendleton scoring the final four points in regulation. Pendleton celebrated her birthday by stuffing the stat sheet with a season-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Anna Griffin scored eight points and matched Pendleton with a game-high eight boards.

The Red Wolves shot 44.6 percent (25-56) from the field and converted 25 of 36 (69.4 percent) from the charity stripe. UNA, meanwhile, was 27-of-66 from the floor (40.9 percent) and knocked down 10-of-38 from beyond the arc (26.3 percent). The teams were even on the glass at 37 boards each.

Higginbottom powered the A-State offense with 13 points in the first quarter, helping the Red Wolves lead 30-17 after the first 10. The Batesville, Ark., native sparked a 10-0 run with a trey at the 5:31 mark, and then Cheyenne Forney capped the stretch with a score to push A-State’s lead to 22-10. After UNA pulled within seven, the Scarlet and Black scored six straight to end the period with a 13-point advantage.

The Lions responded in the second quarter by outscoring A-State 17-9 and ending the half on a 9-0 run to make it a 39-34 margin at the break.

North Alabama continued that momentum into the second half, opening the third quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 46-43 lead. The Lions held the Red Wolves to without a field goal for over four minutes and expanded their lead out to nine, with Alyssa Clutter scoring with 46 seconds left to give the visitors a 61-52 lead through three.

Higginbottom and Pendleton combined for nine points to start the fourth quarter, pulling A-State to within five. Clutter scored with 4:10 remaining to make it 70-63, but that would be UNA’s final score in regulation, as a layup by Crislyn Rose sparked a 7-0 game-tying run to force the extra five minutes.

After the tip to open the additional period, Higginbottom drilled a trey to quickly put the Scarlet and Black ahead 73-70. With 3:46 to go, Pendleton scored on a layup to make it a two-score advantage. A trey by Allie Craig Cruce pulled the Lions to within two, but Pendleton and Higginbottom – who combined for all 12 of A-State’s points in overtime – continued to answer and clinched A-State’s second straight victory.

Alexis Callins paced North Alabama with 25 points, while Veronaye Charlton and Clutter scored 19 and 15, respectively.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State continues its five-game home stand against longtime rival Little Rock on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off against the Trojans is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can also be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

