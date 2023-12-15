Jason Rapert confirmed to state library board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Former Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert was confirmed to the state library board Friday morning.

According to our content partner, KARK, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appointing of the conservative had created much controversy.

“I appreciate the confidence of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for appointing me to the Arkansas Library Board, and appreciate my former colleagues in the Senate for confirming me,” Rapert said.

Rapert stated that he would vote to defund libraries which sue the state over Act 372, if he were elected to the library board.

