Jonesboro building sells for $7.85 million

Tempus Realty Partners announced Wednesday the selling of an industrial property in Jonesboro.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tempus Realty Partners announced Wednesday the selling of an industrial property in Jonesboro.

According to Talk Business and Politics, the sale completes all dispositions in Tempus’ Portfolio 2, totaling $30.2 million.

“Our team is proud to have achieved our objectives for Tempus Portfolio 2,” Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. “The returns achieved have exceeded our initial projections, underlining the effectiveness of our investment strategy and the dedication of our team.”

For more information, you can visit TB&P’s website.

