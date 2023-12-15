JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical graduates do not have enough residency positions in Arkansas, one study shows.

According to Talk Business and Politics, this year alone there were only 356 positions for 401 graduates.

That is a decline compared to 2022, when there were 341 positions and 408 graduates.

In 2019, there were 280 residency positions but at least 163 students graduated.

