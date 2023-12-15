Football Friday Night
Medical graduates do not have enough residency positions in Arkansas, one study shows.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical graduates do not have enough residency positions in Arkansas, one study shows.

According to Talk Business and Politics, this year alone there were only 356 positions for 401 graduates.

That is a decline compared to 2022, when there were 341 positions and 408 graduates.

In 2019, there were 280 residency positions but at least 163 students graduated.

You can read more on TB&P’s website.

