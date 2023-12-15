Missouri Department of Conservation discusses impacts of poaching in the state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigations have been growing as Missouri Department of Conservation handles poachers in the state.

Recently, authorities charged two suspects in Wayne and Reynolds Counties for taking deer during the closed season and the MDC is working to make sure all hunters are following the rules.

“If we all play by the rules, we all can have a way better time,” said David Randolph.

Randolph has been hunting for 25 years and for him, it’s a family affair. His dad took him hunting and taught him the right way to do it legally. Now, he’s teaching his six-year-old son the same thing.

“When something like that happens, I apologize on our behalf of hunters for people like that,” said Randolph.

Missouri Department of Conservation Agent, Andrew Mothershead, said no matter the reason why someone hunts, regulations are in place for a reason.

“Some people want to put food on the table, some people like to display that animal as that prize for the trophy for the season,” said Mothershead.

Mothershead said his department focuses on hunting season dates to prevent harm to the deer population.

“When we set seasons, season dates...harvest limits, that’s to ensure that we have sustainable deer populations,” said Mothershead.

According to Mizzou’s Extension office, the state’s deer population is estimated to be around 1.4 million. Nearly 300,000 deer are harvested annually.

“It has the largest economic impact for our communities locally, culturally its very very important, we’ve pursued deer for many many years,” said Mothershead.

According to the MDC, the term “poaching” covers all wildlife violations, including hunting without a permit, or with an inappropriate permit.

“These egregious poaching cases can have a huge impact on our deer and our natural resources for a long time to come,” said Mothershead.

For Randolph, he hopes that hunters continue to follow the rules.

“It’s a great sport to be into and it provides meat, and it’s a great resource but we’ve got to protect it at the end of the day,” said Randolph.

If you know of possible poaching, MDC wants you to give them a call at 800-392-1111. Poaching is a misdemeanor and is punishable up to a $5,000 dollar fine or up to a year in jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.