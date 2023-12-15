Football Friday Night
Missouri Dept. of Revenue owed more than $78 million in delinquent temporary tag fees

State reports nearly 60,000 temporary permits are overdue
FILE — One bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would crack down hard on...
FILE — One bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would crack down hard on Missouri drivers with expired temporary vehicle tags.(KY3)
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is owed a combined $78,614,363 in delinquent state, local and penalty fees related to 58,922 expired temporary vehicle permits.

“It should be noted that the amount may change drastically as the department is provided and made aware of rescinded sales, errors, and trade-in or tax credit documentation,” said department spokesperson Anne Marie Moy. 

One of the many bills that have so far been pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives is a measure that would crack down hard on Missouri drivers with expired temporary vehicle tags.

If passed, the measure would allow law enforcement officers to confiscate expired vehicle tags, forcing the driver to either stop driving the vehicle or get it registered. 

In August, the City of St. Charles began encouraging citizens to capture a picture of any expired temporary tags and report them to police. The county later began allowing its officers to confiscate the expired temporary plates.

