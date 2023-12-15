NEA Baptist unveils new mobile health unit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to NEA Baptist’s newest ride, people living in rural parts of Northeast Arkansas will have access to first-class healthcare.

The hospital cut the ribbon on its brand-new mobile health unit Friday, Dec.15 a project they have been working on for a year.

Chief Medical Officer Melanie Edens said the van will provide services that otherwise are not available to many throughout the region.

“That is really what is so special about this is that we have been able to create a mobile health clinic a mammogram unit and a laboratory that is all in one unit and is on wheels,” Edens said.

The unit will roll out soon providing healthcare to those with and without insurance.

