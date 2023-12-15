Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

NEA Baptist unveils new mobile health unit

A look at the new unit that was thanks to a donation from the Fowler family.
A look at the new unit that was thanks to a donation from the Fowler family.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to NEA Baptist’s newest ride, people living in rural parts of Northeast Arkansas will have access to first-class healthcare.

The hospital cut the ribbon on its brand-new mobile health unit Friday, Dec.15 a project they have been working on for a year.

Chief Medical Officer Melanie Edens said the van will provide services that otherwise are not available to many throughout the region.

“That is really what is so special about this is that we have been able to create a mobile health clinic a mammogram unit and a laboratory that is all in one unit and is on wheels,” Edens said.

The unit will roll out soon providing healthcare to those with and without insurance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Sheriff: Two killed in Highway 351 crash
Cross County School District cancels classes
A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.
Man killed in rollover crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Crash reported on I-555
Company begins killing tens of thousands of chickens in northern Arkansas.
Dec. 14 What you need to know

Latest News

Many first responders came out to one hospital to enjoy a free breakfast.
Hospital honors first responders with free breakfast
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Pediatricians want people to be smart when it comes to babies sleeping in the same bed as...
Doctors warn about dangers of co-sleeping with infants
For the second year in a row, avian influenza, also known as “bird flu” has been found in...
AGFC: Be informed, not fearful of avian flu cases