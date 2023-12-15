Police responding to bus crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to a bus crash.

A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the area of Wembleton Drive and Freeman Street.

According to the officer, dispatch had received calls about a Jonesboro Public Schools bus driving “erratically” prior to the crash and hitting multiple stop signs.

No word on injuries or how many children were on the bus.

Region 8 News is tracking this story and will provide updates as they become available.

