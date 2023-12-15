Prescribed burns planned on Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes from Dec. 18 until April 12.

Locations scheduled for potential burning are C.R. 117 Peninsula, Dry Run Peninsula, Jones Point, Long Bottom, McCracken Ridge Peninsula, and Spring Creek on Bull Shoals Lake; and Birdman, Chapin Point, Indian Head, and Woods Point on Norfork Lake

Prescribed burns will be conducted when weather conditions are favorable and will include timber stands and glade restoration areas.

If you have hunting stands located at any of these locations, please remove them immediately.

Prescribed burns improve timber health and wildlife habitat and are one of the most effective tools we have in preventing wildfires. The burns remove leaf and limb litter, remove excessive amounts of brush and shrubs, and encourage the growth of native vegetation, which can improve erosion control.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.