Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Prescribed burns planned on Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will conduct...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes(NBC15)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes from Dec. 18 until April 12.

Locations scheduled for potential burning are C.R. 117 Peninsula, Dry Run Peninsula, Jones Point, Long Bottom, McCracken Ridge Peninsula, and Spring Creek on Bull Shoals Lake; and Birdman, Chapin Point, Indian Head, and Woods Point on Norfork Lake

Prescribed burns will be conducted when weather conditions are favorable and will include timber stands and glade restoration areas.

If you have hunting stands located at any of these locations, please remove them immediately.

Prescribed burns improve timber health and wildlife habitat and are one of the most effective tools we have in preventing wildfires. The burns remove leaf and limb litter, remove excessive amounts of brush and shrubs, and encourage the growth of native vegetation, which can improve erosion control.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cross County School District cancels classes
Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Sheriff: Two killed in Highway 351 crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Crash reported on I-555
Company begins killing tens of thousands of chickens in northern Arkansas.
Dec. 14 What you need to know
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Jose Garza, 29, with rape/sexual...
Man accused of child rape

Latest News

Ja Morant
‘I’ve made a lot of mistakes:’ Ja Morant looks forward to return to Grizz from suspension
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Lauryn Pendleton after North Alabama win
Izzy Higginbottom dropped a career high 35 points Thursday night as Arkansas State women's...
Izzy Higginbottom drops 35 pts, A-State women's basketball beats North Alabama in OT
Izzy Higginbottom drops 35 pts, A-State women's basketball beats North Alabama in OT