Public safety notice issued for Jonesboro railroad tracks

The city of Jonesboro announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies.
The city of Jonesboro announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies.

In a recent social media post, the city said if you have an emergency at a railroad crossing, locate the blue sign and call the emergency number listed.

Public safety notice issued for Jonesboro railroad tracks
Public safety notice issued for Jonesboro railroad tracks(City of Jonesboro)

They said if you cannot locate the number listed, try calling the Jonesboro Police Department or 911.

