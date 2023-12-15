JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies.

In a recent social media post, the city said if you have an emergency at a railroad crossing, locate the blue sign and call the emergency number listed.

Public safety notice issued for Jonesboro railroad tracks (City of Jonesboro)

They said if you cannot locate the number listed, try calling the Jonesboro Police Department or 911.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.