Public safety notice issued for Jonesboro railroad tracks
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies.
In a recent social media post, the city said if you have an emergency at a railroad crossing, locate the blue sign and call the emergency number listed.
They said if you cannot locate the number listed, try calling the Jonesboro Police Department or 911.
