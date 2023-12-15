School district receives $28,100 in incentive funding

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas School District received a multi-thousand dollar donation.

The Lawrence County School District received $28,100 in incentive funding from the PEER Network.

Over the last two years, PEER Network specialists have worked with teachers and students to help improve testing scores, which Superintendent Terry Belcher said is working.

“They send specialists in and give us strategies, and we have lead teachers they work with, and then we implement those strategies. For the last two years, by bringing scores up, there is incentive money for both our staff and students,” Belcher said.

Superintendent Belcher explained the money will be used to try and raise the scores for a third year in a row.

“They may take them to the movies or feed them. They are incentives to do well. You hate to pay for grades or pay to bring them up, but in this day and time, if it helps the kids bring those test scores up, then we’re willing to do whatever it takes,” Belcher added.

