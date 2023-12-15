Survey announced for Jonesboro transportation
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A survey has been announced for Jonesboro’s transportation within city limits.
According to a recent social media post, the data collected from the survey will help the Grants and Community Development Department in securing funds to “adequately meet the needs of the residents of Jonesboro.”
To take the survey, click here.
