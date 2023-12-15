Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Survey announced for Jonesboro transportation

A survey has been announced for Jonesboro’s transportation within city limits.
A survey has been announced for Jonesboro’s transportation within city limits.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A survey has been announced for Jonesboro’s transportation within city limits.

According to a recent social media post, the data collected from the survey will help the Grants and Community Development Department in securing funds to “adequately meet the needs of the residents of Jonesboro.”

To take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
Baltz Lake now closed to the public
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused traffic issues Wednesday evening.
Three vehicles involved in Wednesday evening crash
A girl reported missing from her home in Kansas was found in Poinsett County.
Missing Kansas girl found in Poinsett County
According to Wednesday’s news release, Risever Machinery LLC in Craighead County and Jones...
Gov. Sanders: Craighead County company connected to China

Latest News

The city of Jonesboro announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies.
Public safety notice issued for Jonesboro railroad tracks
The Lawrence County School District received $28,100 in incentive funding from the PEER Network.
School district receives $28,100 in incentive funding
Medical graduates do not have enough residency positions in Arkansas, one study shows.
Medical graduates do not have enough residency positions in Arkansas, study shows
For the second year in a row, avian influenza, also known as “bird flu” has been found in...
AGFC: Be informed, not fearful of avian flu cases