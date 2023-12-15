Teens Mountain Villa Mystery: An Escape Room at the Library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Join the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library this winter at a mysterious mountain villa.

Can you solve the Mountain Villa Mystery and escape before time runs out?

Stop by the library on December 20th from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Round Room to solve the mystery. This event is for teens only.

The Library is located at 315 W. Oak Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401.

For more information about the library visit the website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, visit the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.