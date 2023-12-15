Traffic Alert: Crews responding to ‘serious crash’

Football Friday Night
Multiple agencies are responding to a crash on Highway 351 in Greene County.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies are responding to a crash on Highway 351 in Greene County.

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, near the County Road 721 intersection.

He said deputies and several other first responders were on the scene.

Motorists should yield to responding emergency vehicles and expect delays.

