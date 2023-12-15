Traffic Alert: Crews responding to ‘serious crash’

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies are responding to a crash on Highway 351 in Greene County.

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, near the County Road 721 intersection.

He said deputies and several other first responders were on the scene.

Motorists should yield to responding emergency vehicles and expect delays.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.