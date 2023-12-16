Football Friday Night
A-State Art & Design puts together limited addition wall calendars for the new year
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Art Department at A-State has put together limited-edition wall calendars for the new year.

It features hand-made, original prints made by A-State faculty and local artists. Each of the pieces of art can be removed from the calendar without damage as you make your way through the year.

The goal is to help fund summer camps, visiting artist programs, and community workshops for the Art and Design department.

Printmaking instructor, Cody Scrivner, said it’s taken months to hand print each piece and bind them all together, but the hard work paid off.

“They look amazing, and we are excited about how these will support our summer camps, visiting artist programs, and new public community classes,” Scrivner said.

Only 50 of the limited-edition calendars are available. They cost $200 each and are only available while supplies last.

To order a calendar, contact the Office of Art & Design at 870-972-3050. The sale continues through Jan. 4 or until all are sold on A-State’s Marketplace Mall.

