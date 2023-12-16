Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man is now a millionaire thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.

According to the California Lottery, Durwin Hickman scratched off a $30 Set For Life! ticket while on break that revealed the game’s top prize.

Hickman got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket when he uncovered the word “LIFE,” resulting in the game’s $20 million jackpot.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman shared with lottery officials.

The San Francisco International Airport worker said he sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife to double-check that he indeed did win the life-changing prize.

He said he plans to buy his wife a house with the winnings.

According to Hickman, he won $1,000 playing the California Lottery before but nothing like this.

The winning ticket was sold at L & M Liquor on Vermont Street in the Hayward area.

The store will receive a bonus of $100,000 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Sheriff: Two killed in Highway 351 crash
A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Dec....
4 taken to hospital following bus crash
A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.
Man killed in rollover crash
Cross County School District cancels classes
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Victims identified in Friday crash
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says