Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas' Keyon Menifield Cleared To Play; Gets NCAA Waiver

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr., has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and is immediately eligible beginning with tomorrow’s game against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. His eligibility was restored following the end of the Fall academic semester today.

Menifield came to Arkansas after being on the PAC-12 All-Freshman Team last season at the University of Washington. He has been with the Razorback program since the summer.

“It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process,” said head coach Eric Musselman. “Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work. Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability.”

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Sheriff: Two killed in Highway 351 crash
A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Dec....
4 taken to hospital following bus crash
A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.
Man killed in rollover crash
Cross County School District cancels classes
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Lauryn Pendleton after North Alabama win
Izzy Higginbottom dropped a career high 35 points Thursday night as Arkansas State women's...
Izzy Higginbottom drops 35 pts, A-State women's basketball beats North Alabama in OT
Izzy Higginbottom drops 35 pts, A-State women's basketball beats North Alabama in OT
The Bisons are off to an 8-0 start and ranked in the top 5 in NCAA Division II.
#3 Harding faces #1 Colorado School of Mines in NCAA Division II National Championship