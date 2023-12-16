Arkansas' Keyon Menifield Cleared To Play; Gets NCAA Waiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr., has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and is immediately eligible beginning with tomorrow’s game against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. His eligibility was restored following the end of the Fall academic semester today.

Menifield came to Arkansas after being on the PAC-12 All-Freshman Team last season at the University of Washington. He has been with the Razorback program since the summer.

“It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process,” said head coach Eric Musselman. “Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work. Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability.”

