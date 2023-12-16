Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Courtyard by Marriott in Jonesboro hosted a Pancakes with Santa Saturday morning, but they also used the opportunity to promote a toy and food drive.

People who came by to eat some pancakes got to visit with Santa and take part in some crafts! People could also donate to a toy and canned food drive.

The Courtyard is accepting gifts through Christmas Eve and encourages everyone who can to take part.

“Just bring by a small toy for a child or canned good for a family in need and we will donate those to our local shelters,” Sales Manager Manuel Wilson said.

All gifts will be delivered on Christmas Day. You can drop the donations off at the Courtyard’s Jonesboro location. The proceeds go to the Haven and the Salvation Army

