Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives

Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives(KAIT)
By Macy Davis
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Courtyard by Marriott in Jonesboro hosted a Pancakes with Santa Saturday morning, but they also used the opportunity to promote a toy and food drive.

People who came by to eat some pancakes got to visit with Santa and take part in some crafts! People could also donate to a toy and canned food drive.

The Courtyard is accepting gifts through Christmas Eve and encourages everyone who can to take part.

“Just bring by a small toy for a child or canned good for a family in need and we will donate those to our local shelters,” Sales Manager Manuel Wilson said.

All gifts will be delivered on Christmas Day. You can drop the donations off at the Courtyard’s Jonesboro location. The proceeds go to the Haven and the Salvation Army

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Victims identified in Friday crash
A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Dec....
4 taken to hospital following bus crash
A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.
Man killed in rollover crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Cross County School District cancels classes

Latest News

Greater Vision Church hosts toy giveaway
Greater Vision Church hosts toy giveaway
Salvation Army, NEA Divine Intervention gives out warm meals, resources
Salvation Army, NEA Divine Intervention gives out warm meals, resources
A-State Art & Design puts together limited addition wall calendars for the new year
A-State Art & Design puts together limited addition wall calendars for the new year
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events