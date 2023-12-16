Greater Vision Church hosts toy giveaway

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With Christmas right around the corner, a Paragould church spent Saturday morning making sure no child was left out this holiday season by hosting a toy giveaway.

This was the third annual Greater Vision Christmas at Greater Vision Church in Paragould. According to Senior Pastor Justin Ethridge, there are a lot of kids in the community who may not get to have Christmas, and his church wanted to make sure they still have one.

Although it takes a lot of people to put everything together, one man at Greater Vision in particular goes above and beyond. The congregation calls him ‘Greater Vision Santa Claus.”

Earl Pannell and his wife, Nancy, handcraft over 200 toys each year for the giveaway. They’ve been distributing toys to kids in the area for 10 years.

From wooden busses to doll cradles and train sets, it takes Pannell a full year to craft all of the toys for the event.

“We want something that the kids can have for years to come,” Pannell said.

With the handmade toys, around 200 donated toys from the Paragould PetSmart, pictures with Minnie and Mickie, and balloons, the Greater Vision Christmas is something community members are grateful for.

“It feels great, you know, letting everybody get toys and stuff like that, it’s a blessing,” parent Sammy Callaway said.

Ethridge said it’s a joy to be able to give back each year.

“Taking their pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, coming over to get the toys, you see the smile on their faces and that means the world to us,” Ethridge said.

