Handling emergencies at train crossings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro recently announced a public safety notice regarding railroad track emergencies and talked about what you need to do if something is wrong.

It’s something many of us don’t know about and it is the quickest way to get a problem solved at a train crossing.

“We wanted to get it out there so people did know to look for those blue signs, they have a number call if you have a problem at the railroad crossing,” Director of Engineering with the City of Jonesboro Craig Light said.

Light is referring to the small blue signs that are attached to the arms of the train crossing.

“Those blue plaques are on the railroad crossings they have the number and if people will use that number, they can actually get some response,” Light said.

Light said there have been issues recently where people contact the city, but he stressed unfortunately the process is a lot harder for them to figure out compared to the number on the crossing.

“We can’t find out whose crossing it is, what the issue is, the crossing number and it would take quite a bit of time and we don’t know what the issue is,” Light said.

Light said several issues could happen at a crossing and they want people to call a number especially if something is happening that would be considered dangerous.

“If the gates are down and there is not a train moving, the lights are flashing and there is not a train, or if there is a train and the gates are not operating, if there is a blockage on the track or something that could potentially damage a vehicle,” Light said.

So next time you think something might be wrong at a stop, don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and dial that number.

