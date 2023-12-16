Football Friday Night
Harding wins first NCAA Division II Championship in school history, dominates Colorado Mines 38-7

Bisons advanced to the NCAA Division II Semifinals, beating Grand Valley State 7-6 Saturday.
Bisons advanced to the NCAA Division II Semifinals, beating Grand Valley State 7-6 Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
McKINNEY, Texas (KAIT) - Harding completed a perfect season and became the first team in college football history to rush for over 6,000 yards in a single season, beating Colorado School of Mines, 38-7, to bring home their first NCAA Division II National Championship in school history at McKinney ISD Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Orediggers (14-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, going 75 yards in 11 plays capped off by a John Matocha 2-yard pass to Noah Roper. It was all Bisons from there, scoring 38 unanswered on the heels of six straight scoring drives.

In typical Harding fashion, the Bisons ran for 502 yards, the third time this season the team has eclipsed the 500-yard mark, to bring their season total to 6,346 yards. No other team in college football history across any level has eclipsed 6,000.

Blake Delacruz led the way with a season-high 212 yards on 27 carries. Braden Jay needed just 11 touches to get 161 yards and three touchdowns. Omar Sinclair added 74 yards.

The Harding defense played lights out after surrendering the opening drive touchdown, forcing three turnovers on downs, recording six sacks, 10 TFLs and an interception (Darion Dunlap Johnson).

Senior quarterback John Matocha, who entered the game with 14,736 passing yards and 161 TD in his career, had 270 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Harding is the first Natural State football team to win an NCAA National Title across any level since Arkansas State in 1970.

