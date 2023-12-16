Man arrested after baby shows up at hospital with serious injuries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is behind bars after police say he caused serious injuries to an infant.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Noah Qurran Thompson, 23, with first-degree battery/knowingly causes serious injury to a person under 5 and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the affidavit, officers were notified on Thursday, Dec. 17 of a five-month-old infant at St. Bernards with multiple injuries, including right subdural hemorrhage of her head, bilateral hemorrhages, right subconjunctival hemorrhage, and bilateral nasal abrasions.

The affidavit states that several of the injuries were “concerning for inflicted blunt trauma to the face.”

The infant was then flown to Le Bonheur in Memphis.

During their investigation, officers discovered that the infant and her mother were dropped off at Thompson’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Officers spoke to Thompson’s mother who said it was only Thompson, the baby, and the baby’s mother who stayed downstairs that night.

Thompson’s mother said the next morning that Thompson was the only person downstairs. She explained that Thompson was “pacing back and forth” and told her that something was wrong with the baby, saying “it was not breathing right.”

The affidavit notes the baby’s mother was seen on Skycop video leaving the home walking at 9:49 a.m. the next morning, before returning about 15 minutes later where she met Thompson in the yard.

Thompson and the mother are then seen leaving together before Thompson walks back to the home 21 minutes later.

The mother returns 14 minutes after this with a family member and enters the home.

The affidavit said the mother is next seen in the video walking back outside holding the baby. The baby is given to the family member who then rushes her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, officers conducted a Mirandized interview with Thompson.

Thompson told police he had the baby on the couch with him that night and that the baby’s mother was on the air mattress on the floor.

He mentions to officers that he and the mother smoked “four to five marijuana blunts.” He also said he was drinking “Lean,” which the affidavit describes as Promethazine and codeine.

Thompson then explains that when he woke up the next morning, he, the mother, and the baby were all lying on the air mattress.

He told officers that “the baby did not cry overnight or if she did it was very quietly.”

The affidavit notes that Thompson’s mother was able to contradict this statement.

During a previous interview, the baby’s mother explained to officers that every time she woke up to the baby crying, Thompson would tell her he would take care of it.

Officers determined that Thompson was the last person with the baby before calling the baby’s mother to tell her the baby wasn’t breathing right.

Officers then explained to Thompson that the baby’s injuries were not accidental and were consistent with “shaken baby” injuries.

According to the affidavit, Thompson denied harming the baby and could not explain how she was injured.

Thompson was taken into custody and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.

He received a bond of $1 million cash only. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

