Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nearly 2,000 graduates receive diplomas at A-State commencement

Nearly 2,000 graduates received their diplomas Saturday during Fall Commencement in First...
Nearly 2,000 graduates received their diplomas Saturday during Fall Commencement in First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Nearly 2,000 graduates received their diplomas Saturday during Fall Commencement in First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University.

“I have no doubt that all of you worked hard to get here today, overcoming challenges while balancing your studies with other responsibilities,” said Chancellor Todd Shields.

Shields, along with Dr. Calvin White Jr., provost and executive vice chancellor, conferred degrees upon graduates from eight colleges including Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Graduates received doctoral, specialist, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees, along with program certificates.

The graduating students were represented by speaker Bao Nguyen of Vietnam, who spoke at the morning ceremony.

“We all come from different places and backgrounds, but we all came to Arkansas State to advance our education and open further opportunities in life,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. He was selected based on having the highest GPA and most hours at the Jonesboro campus.

“The journey at the university is never easy; everyone struggles with their studies or their life. We have all learned a lot from the faculty, friends and family, not only about knowledge but also about life lessons, and today we are here to celebrate our graduation,” he continued.

“To my fellow graduates, as we embark on our next adventures, let’s remember this: our beliefs about ourselves shape our destinies. Let us choose to believe in our strengths, our capabilities, and our potential. We are all well prepared to take whatever that next step may be.”

In the weeks following commencement, graduates will have access to a digital version of their diploma, which can be shared with future employers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Victims identified in Friday crash
A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Dec....
4 taken to hospital following bus crash
A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.
Man killed in rollover crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Cross County School District cancels classes

Latest News

Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
A-State Art & Design puts together limited addition wall calendars for the new year
A-State Art & Design puts together limited addition wall calendars for the new year
Kennett police are searching for the supect of an attempted break-in.
Police looking for suspect of attempted break-in
Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Victims identified in Friday crash