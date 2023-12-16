Nearly 2,000 graduates receive diplomas at A-State commencement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Nearly 2,000 graduates received their diplomas Saturday during Fall Commencement in First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University.

“I have no doubt that all of you worked hard to get here today, overcoming challenges while balancing your studies with other responsibilities,” said Chancellor Todd Shields.

Shields, along with Dr. Calvin White Jr., provost and executive vice chancellor, conferred degrees upon graduates from eight colleges including Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Graduates received doctoral, specialist, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees, along with program certificates.

The graduating students were represented by speaker Bao Nguyen of Vietnam, who spoke at the morning ceremony.

“We all come from different places and backgrounds, but we all came to Arkansas State to advance our education and open further opportunities in life,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. He was selected based on having the highest GPA and most hours at the Jonesboro campus.

“The journey at the university is never easy; everyone struggles with their studies or their life. We have all learned a lot from the faculty, friends and family, not only about knowledge but also about life lessons, and today we are here to celebrate our graduation,” he continued.

“To my fellow graduates, as we embark on our next adventures, let’s remember this: our beliefs about ourselves shape our destinies. Let us choose to believe in our strengths, our capabilities, and our potential. We are all well prepared to take whatever that next step may be.”

In the weeks following commencement, graduates will have access to a digital version of their diploma, which can be shared with future employers.

