KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are searching for the suspect of an attempted break-in.

According to a recent Facebook post, a man tried to break into “The Store” at around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was able to open a window, but couldn’t get inside.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4623.

