Salvation Army, NEA Divine Intervention gives out warm meals, resources

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of giving in downtown Jonesboro. NEA Divine Intervention and the Salvation Army came together for “Soup for Souls”.

Warm meals were handed out, along with necessities for winter. Resources for those struggling with addiction were also handed out.

Shalinda Woolbright with NEA Divine Intervention said events like these can be a big step towards recovery for those who are struggling.

“A lot of us have been homeless. Every one of us is in long-term recovery. We’ve needed these types of resources or didn’t have the resources,” NEA Divine Intervention Executive Director, Shalinda Woolbright said.

NEA Divine Intervention hopes to hold more “Soup for Souls” in the future. The group will host a sobriety ball on Dec. 30 at 710 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. They will also host a resource festival Jan. 19 at the St. Bernards Auditorium.

