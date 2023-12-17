Arkansas basketball sweeps doubleheader in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Makhi Mitchell made two key baskets inside the final four minutes and Davonte Davis’ layup with 26 seconds left allowed Arkansas to hold on for a 69-66 victory over Lipscomb Saturday evening at Simmons Bank Arena.

Arkansas, up eight at halftime, used an 18-6 run to start the second half to grab a 20-point lead. However, Lipscomb used a 21-2 run – including a 17-0 spurt – to cut the deficit to one (63-62) with 4:29 left.

Mitchell ended the drought with a basket at 3:01 from a pass from Davis. Lipscomb answered to make it a one-point game again only to have Mitchell get another layup off a Bisons’ turnover and assist from Jeremiah Davenport.

With 1:17 left, Lipscomb was credited with a fastbreak layup on a goaltending call. The call was reviewed and, after several minutes, was upheld to make the score 67-66 in the Razorbacks’ favor.

Both teams missed their next shot attempts and Davis drove the lane to make his jumper with 26 ticks left to put the Hogs up three (69-66).

Lipscomb had three chances (two being 3-pointers) inside the final 15 seconds but could not convert.

Arkansas shot 52.6% from the field and had 17 assists. While Lipscomb had 10 more shot attempts, the Bisons only shot 38.8% from the field and just 23.3% (7-of-30) from 3-point range.

The Razorbacks took a 41-33 lead at the break thanks to a hot half from Mark. The junior scored 15 points, going 5-of-6 from the floor and making all three of his 3′s. Makhi Mitchell (3-of-3) and Jalen Graham (3-of-4) also helped as the Razorbacks shot 58.6% from the field.

Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 17 points while Mitchel and Jalen Graham had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Will Pruitt led Lipscomb with 15 points.

Arkansas will be back at Bud Walton Arena on Thursday (Dec. 21) to host Abilene Christian. Tipoff is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be telecast on SEC Network.

NOTES

Arkansas starters were Davonte Davis, Joseph Pinion, Jeremiah Davenport, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson.

Arkansas controlled the tip to start the game.

Lipscomb’s Own McCormack scored the first points of the game, a 3-pointer at 19:14. Devo Davis scored the first points for Arkansas, a layup at 18:43.

Makhi Mitchell and Tramon Mark were the first two subs for Arkansas.

it was the first career start for sophomore Joseph Pinion.

Keyon Menifield Jr., made his debut in a Razorback uniform at 11:46 in the first half. He missed the first 10 games of the season before getting a waiver from the NCAA on Friday (Dec. 15) and became immediately eligible. He scored his first basket on an offensive putback at 4:06.

Arkansas entered the game among the NCAA top five in both free throws made and attempted but were just 4-of-8 at the line versus Lipscomb.

Arkansas was second in the NCAA in blocked shots at 7.0 per game and had five versus the Bisons.

Arkansas is 3-0 all-time versus Lipscomb.

Arkansas is 18-10 all-time in North Little Rock and 14-10 in Simmons Bank Arena.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas women’s basketball team (9-3) got back to its winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a win over Samford (7-4) at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas forced 21 turnovers, including 11 in the first quarter alone. Despite Samford cutting the lead to four early in the third quarter, the Hogs used a 10-2 run to close out the third quarter for the cushion needed for the win. Arkansas dominated in points in the paint with 28 compared to the Bulldogs’ 12, and the Hogs were led by Samara Spencer’s 20 points, her second 20-piece of the year.

After winning the tipoff, Maryam Dauda knocked down a triple on Arkansas’ first offensive possession. Arkansas then fell in a scoring drought for 2.5 minutes until Dauda hit two free throws. Samford committed turnovers in each of their first four possessions, finishing with 11 in the first quarter, as the Hogs led, 5-0, just 2:59 into the game. The Bulldogs got on the board after 3.5 minutes with a jumper and followed that up with a quick triple to tie the game at 5-5. After Dauda’s 3-pointer on the Hogs’ opening possession, Arkansas went 0-for-6 from the field until Samara Spencer found an open Makayla Daniels from downtown and the graduate student drained the triple. That 3-pointer was a part of a 7-3 run for Arkansas. Cristina Sanchez Cerquiera then came into the game and provided valuable minutes with a layup and rebound, but a Samford 3-pointer cut the Hogs’ lead to one, 12-11. After Spencer made one of two free throws, Arkansas took a 13-11 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 14-14 with a 3-pointer, but Dauda knocked down a mid-range jumper. The Bulldogs then took their first lead of the game off a 3-pointer, as the Bulldogs started the game 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Arkansas was in a three-minute scoring drought until Carly Keats came up with a floater. Arkansas trailed 19-18 at the media timeout taken with less than five minutes left in the quarter. Out of the break, the Hogs tied the game up twice, and a Daniels layup pulled the Hogs back ahead, 23-21. The Hogs closed out the quarter on a 10-0 run, their biggest run of the game, while Daniels capped things off with knocking down a triple before the buzzer. At the half, Arkansas led, 29-21.

Samford got on the board first in the second half to break a 4.5-minute scoring drought and followed that up with another layup to go on a 4-0 run. The Hogs started the second half shooting 0-for-5 from the field, but Daniels knocked down a 3-pointer off a third-chance opportunity. Off an Arkansas steal, Spencer took the ball all the way down the lane to get an and-1. The Hogs led 35-27 with 6:17 left in the quarter. The Hogs then went up by 10, as Dauda made two free throws. At the media timeout taken at the 4:50 mark, Arkansas had the 37-27 edge. Out of the break, Daniels was aggressive to the basket with a layup, which was a part of a 7-0 run for the Hogs. After the Bulldogs took a timeout, Samford knocked down back-to-back triples to cut Arkansas’ lead to six. Arkansas went on a 7-0 run after Saylor Poffenbarger made two free throws, Spencer had a floater and Taliah Scott stole the ball quickly for a quick two. Samford responded with a basket, but the Hogs stretched their lead, 46-35, with 1:05 left in the quarter. Samford was called for an intentional foul and Scott drew a foul from beyond the arc to go 3-for-5 from the line to close out the frame. Arkansas went into the final 10 minutes of play up, 49-35.

The Bulldogs scored first in the fourth quarter off two free throws, and Spencer answered with two of her own after drawing a foul on the other end. Samford cut the deficit to 10 with a second-chance layup, but Spencer responded with back-to-back layups, including an and-1. Spencer sparked a 6-0 run on her own for the Hogs, then making 1-of-2 free throws after finding her way back to the free throw line. Samford made back-to-back 3-pointers, both quickly, but Keats answered with a triple of her own, as Arkansas led 60-47 with 4:58 left in the game. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 10, but Scott answered with a layup. The Hogs led, 63-51, with 2:28 left in the game. Arkansas closed out the game’s final two minutes with a 5-3 run, including a 3-pointer by Jenna Lawrence to put the Hogs up by 17, but the Bulldogs answered with one of their own. The Hogs earned the win in front of the North Little Rock faithful, 68-54.

