Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson entered the transfer portal, the fifth-year senior announced on Instagram Saturday.

“It has been a dream to be captain and QB1 at the University of Arkansas,” Jefferson said in the post. “Accomplishing those records and being mentioned amongst the great QBs in Razorback history was an honor, but the memories and friendships I’ve made with my coaches and teammates along the way are what I’ll cherish the most... I hope you’ve enjoyed watching me grow as a man and a player as much as I’ve enjoyed representing this state and university. You accepted me as one of your own, and for that, I’m forever grateful and in your debt.”

Jefferson completed 64 percent of his passes, tossing for 2,107 yards with 19 touchdowns to 8 interceptions, all career-lows since the Mississippi native became the starting QB for the Hogs.

In his career that spans 44 games and 38 starts, Jefferson passed for 7,911 yards and 67 touchdowns to 18 picks, adding 1,876 yards and 21 scores on the ground. He was named to several watchlists ahead of this season, including the Manning, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards. He helped lead Arkansas to victories in the Outback Bowl and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Jefferson was named the MVP for both bowls, combining for 33-48 passing, 385 passing yards, 240 rushing yards and 3 total TDs.

The news comes as Jefferson said he was undecided after reports came out in November saying he would enter the transfer portal. Two weeks later, Arkansas landed Boise State QB Taylen Green out of the portal. The Razorback QB room as of this publication features upcoming senior Jacolby Criswell, redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton, incoming freshman four-star KJ Jackson, and former Jonesboro Hurricane Rykar Acebo (walk-on).

