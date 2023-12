JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We had high school basketball on a Saturday night, several NEA teams were in action.

K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/16/23)

Rivercrest 61, Trumann 43 (Luxora Classic - Boys)

East Poinsett County 68, Osceola 67 (Luxora Classic - Boys)

Helena-West Helena Central 54, Gosnell 48 (Luxora Classic - Boys)

Brinkley 65, Manila 62 (Luxora Classic - Boys)

Greene County Tech 66, Tuckerman 63 (Boys)

Izard County 50, Mammoth Spring 48 (Boys)

Marmaduke 58, Jasper 52 (Boys)

Mountain Home 52, Fair Grove 51 (Boys)

Lake Cormorant 46, West Memphis 40 (Boys)

Wynne 52, Lake Cormorant 44 (Girls)

Mammoth Spring 43, Thayer (MO) 40 (Girls)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.