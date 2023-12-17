Traffic Alert: Crews respond to two-vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash, causing a traffic stall.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Highland Drive and Red Wold Boulevard.
Ambulances were called to the scene but there doesn’t appear to be any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update this as new information is released.
