Traffic Alert: Crews respond to two-vehicle crash

Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash, causing a traffic stall.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Highland Drive and Red Wold Boulevard.

Ambulances were called to the scene but there doesn’t appear to be any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information is released.

