Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening in Paragould.
According to Paragould Police Captain Jason Elms, the accident happened near an intersection on Eastern Greene County Road at 4:57 p.m., near Greene County Tech High School.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. A vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed hit another vehicle, causing it to hit another vehicle.
Two injuries were reported at the scene.
One was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and another was transported to a local hospital.
There is heavy traffic in the area.
K8 News will update more details on this developing story.
