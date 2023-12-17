Football Friday Night
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening in Paragould.(K8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening in Paragould.

According to Paragould Police Captain Jason Elms, the accident happened near an intersection on Eastern Greene County Road at 4:57 p.m., near Greene County Tech High School.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. A vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed hit another vehicle, causing it to hit another vehicle.

Two injuries were reported at the scene.

One was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and another was transported to a local hospital.

There is heavy traffic in the area.

K8 News will update more details on this developing story.

