12 year old accused of taking gun to school

Police arrested a 12-year-old student Monday morning for taking a gun to school.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 12-year-old student Monday morning for taking a gun to school.

Officers were called to the Kennett Middle School around 9:17 a.m. Dec. 18 regarding a student in possession of a firearm.

Chief of Police Kenny Wilson said in a news release that another student alerted Principal Nathan Baker that the suspect had a gun.

Baker and school resource officers took the suspect into custody, then turned the child over to Juvenile Office authorities.

According to the report, the child was later taken to the Bloomfield Detention Center to await the filing of formal charges.

