Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas came early for Arkansas motorists as gas prices fell for the 13th straight week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that prices in the Natural State fell 4.2 cents a gallon last week to an average of $2.65.

According to the K8 News Pump Patrol, the lowest prices in our area can be found at Sam’s Club, 405 S. Caraway Rd. Several other stations in Jonesboro are selling regular unleaded for $2.37 a gallon.

The national average fell 8.6 cents last week to an average of $3.03 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the nation is “on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years.”

He cautioned that much depends on oil prices.

“While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.