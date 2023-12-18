Arkansas State NIL collective Impackt Club, despite new hurdles in college athletics, seeing success in first year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “College sports was one way for decades, and now it feels like it’s just flipped on its head in a very short amount of time.”

That statement from Impackt Club Executive Director Dustin Kellums has plenty of weight to it. There are plenty of new factors for coaches and athletic programs to navigate with the recent additions of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies and the transfer portal.

Some stories, like Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava reportedly signing an $8 million NIL deal before committing to the Vols, but how it works at a school like Arkansas State is a bit different.

Enter the Impackt Club.

“NIL is kind of taking over college athletics and if we didn’t do something at A-State then we were going to fall behind,” Kellums said.

Ideas of the Impackt Club were first shared in a January State of the Pack event, with A-State great and NFL All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis being involved in the creation.

“All NIL is the NFL or pro sports merged with salaries and contracts and marketing deals, it’s just meshed over,” Davis said. “[The NIL Collective] is something that can keep me engaged and tapped in with the program. It’s new and I think it’s an opportunity to get the community involved. This is like school spirit. Because when you talk about a collective, it’s about the community. We are going to really see who’s passionate about Arkansas State. Who’s passionate about Jonesboro, because this is how you participate. And if you’re passionate about your school, this really brings the community in.”

The Impackt Club launched in March.

“What the Impackt Club is here for is to attract talented athletes but also talented students,” Kellums said. “We reward several dozens of A-State athletes but we do not do that unless they’re doing their job on the field, the court and the classroom.”

Kellums says he’s seen a good response so far, with around 150 monthly members and 80 one-time donors. The club recently got a $100,000 donation.

With the help of Impackt Club members, we’ve raised over $200,000 in less than 48 hours. What a testament to the fans, alumni and people that want to make A-State and Jonesboro a better place.



A HUGE shoutout to our 100k and 50k donors! We can’t thank you enough!



Wolves Up! https://t.co/BmuBlcrCAN — Impackt Club (@impackt_club) December 13, 2023

“It’s not only for recruits, but for retention of players as well,” Kellums said. “It is very important. I’m sure everybody watching can think of some names on the football team that we need to retain, that’s where we’re coming in. I will say as far as our peers in the Sun Belt Conference, I feel really good about where we’re at.”

It’s easy for powers like Ohio State and Florida State to have a solid NIL collective, but getting support within Sun Belt Conference teams has already been a mixed bag.

46.5% of Mid Majors have collectives



69.4% of Mid Majors ranked between 100-181 (KenPom) have collectives



83.4% of Mid Majors ranked in the top 100 have collectives



100% of Mid Majors in the Top 50 have collectives



My @SInow article looks at the data https://t.co/tL9249yqxV — Noah Henderson (@NoahImgLikeness) December 12, 2023

Coastal Carolina’s collective, known as the Teal Collective, shut down in late November.

“After that shut down, saw about 20 kids from Coastal enter the portal because they knew things that they had been promised weren’t going to happen now,” Kellums said. “Our collective is sitting at a good spot right now, we’re strong financially, we have very strong support from A-State fans.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.