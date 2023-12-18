Camellia Bowl send-off event planned for A-State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Arkansas State football team less than a week away from playing in the 2023 Camellia Bowl, fans are invited to join the A-State spirit squads and Sound of the Natural State on Tuesday, Dec. 19, for a send-off event as the Red Wolves leave Jonesboro for their five-day stay in Montgomery, Ala.

A-State will depart from the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center at 10:00 a.m. The send-off event will take place beginning at approximately 9:40 a.m. outside the main entrance (west side) to the facility, located near Centennial Bank Stadium’s north end zone.

Fans unable to make it to the facility are encouraged to line Red Wolf Boulevard between Centennial Bank Stadium and Race Street to help cheer on the Red Wolves’ team buses as they leave Jonesboro.

In addition to practices and meetings, the Red Wolves have bowl events scheduled all week. Following its arrival at the team hotel, the Renaissance Montgomery, A-State will participate in an ESPN Welcome Party in the downtown area.

Arkansas State will be announcing its 2024 Recruiting Class on Wednesday, Dec. 20. East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB) will be covering National Signing Day with shows airing on location at the team hotel, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EAB will also be covering the Red Wolves’ bowl week from the team hotel on Thursday and Friday on 95.3 FM The Ticket.

Later Wednesday afternoon, the Red Wolves will tour The Legacy Museum prior to attending a bowling and dinner function at Bama Lanes. The team will do a walk-through practice at the Cramton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 22, and an A-State team pep rally is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. that night at the Union Station Train Shed.

Arkansas State will face Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are available online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/BowlCentral.

