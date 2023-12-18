Dec. 18 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the week off on a dry note.

Grab the jacket as you head out the door; it’s cool this morning.

Temperatures will not climb much this afternoon.

I’m going with sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning will be the coldest, with low temperatures in the mid-20s.

Clouds will start to increase by Tuesday afternoon, but rain chances do not return until Friday evening.

Heading to the Christmas weekend, rain chances will go up.

While we will see rounds of showers, temperatures will be on the milder side, with highs in the upper-50 to around 60°.

Chances hang around through Christmas day.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Officials say a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for President Joe Biden’s departure.

There is a fight for funding on Capitol Hill as Republicans hold billions of dollars in funding.

Railway operations were suspended at two south Texas border entry points as U.S. Customs and Border Protection focused on processing migrants already in the country.

What inflation has to do with jobs and spending amid the holiday season.

A state board stands up to the governor. It wins one legal battle while it fights another.

We have steps to protect your last-minute holiday packages from would-be thieves.

A meeting is set to take place today on the future of libraries in Craighead County.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

