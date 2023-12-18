Football Friday Night
Ex-NBA G League player, his girlfriend accused of killing woman who was discovered in desert

Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in Sacramento, California.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped by her friends, which included a former NBA G League player, and then killed in early December.

Police say Marayna Rodgers went missing Dec. 5 when she was with her friend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, and Harnden’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Chance Comanche.

Two people who knew Rodgers reported to police on Dec. 7 that she was missing and had not been seen or heard from in several days. That’s when police started their investigation.

The Criminal Apprehension Team, made up of members from the FBI and Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments, arrested two people in connection with Rodgers’ disappearance.

Police suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. Comanche was arrested in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 15. He is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face charges in Las Vegas.

The victim’s body was discovered by the Criminal Apprehension Team in the desert in Henderson, according to Las Vegas police. The Clark County Office of the Coroner confirmed the remains were of Rodgers.

KVVU confirmed Comanche played basketball in the NBA G League this season for the Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

FILE - Orlando Magic's Chance Comanche shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half of...
FILE - Orlando Magic's Chance Comanche shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)

The Stockton Kings announced Friday that Comanche was released from the team.

Both Harnden and Comanche are expected to be charged with open murder, Las Vegas police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is requesting anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 702-828-3521.

The investigation is ongoing.

