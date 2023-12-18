Hay prices, major drought impacting farmers across the Ozarks

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost the entire state of Missouri is in some stage of drought, which is worrisome, especially for farmers.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety recently posted that 99.86% of the state is in some sort of drought, an increase of eight percentage points since last week. You can see the current drought monitor here.

Dean Witte is a fifth-generation farmer in Webster County. Witte said even though it’s no longer harvest season, farmers are struggling to deal with this drought since it makes prices on items like hay and grain skyrocket.

“It impacts farmers in a big way, especially when you both grain and hay. Last year was a really tough year in Missouri for a lot of counties, and Webster County, where I’m here, was really impacted. I had to feed hay earlier than I’ve ever fed hay and cattle. When your production is down, you have no surplus for the next year, so we had a tough year last year. We had a tough year this year. Now some people in the area were down 40% on hay, some farms were good, it depends on what range you got,” Witte said.

Witte said he’s even seen some farmers leave the cattle business because it’s too expensive and production is too hard to keep up with.

“It’s a financial strain to try and make it in the cattle market. I’ve seen a lot of small farmers just get rid of their herds around here. Now, if you’re a large enough farmer and can produce enough hay, that’s a good thing. It’s a little better to make it, but for somebody that relied on buying hay to get their cattle through the winter, it’s not a profitable proposition,” Witte said.

Even though it’s dry out this year, Witte said last year was even worse for farmers. He said one hay bale last year cost around $100 due to the dry conditions, and this year, one hale bale goes for about $65 to $85.

