Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of stealing from her employer told investigators she could not be arrested because she had plans to go on vacation.

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer between January and December of 2023, according to a probable cause statement.

She told a deputy from the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office she needed money to pay bills.

According to court documents, the deputy told her she would be arrested, have a warrant issued within 24 hours and then she may be able to bond out.

Davis reportedly told the deputy that would be a problem because she was leaving for a vacation to Alabama the next day.

The deputy told her the vacation “was not going to happen tomorrow.”

Davis posted a $20,000-bond on Monday, December 18.

She’s scheduled to be on court on Tuesday, December 19.

