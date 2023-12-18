Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer between January and December of 2023, according to a probable cause statement.(MGN)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of stealing from her employer told investigators she could not be arrested because she had plans to go on vacation.

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer between January and December of 2023, according to a probable cause statement.

She told a deputy from the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office she needed money to pay bills.

According to court documents, the deputy told her she would be arrested, have a warrant issued within 24 hours and then she may be able to bond out.

Davis reportedly told the deputy that would be a problem because she was leaving for a vacation to Alabama the next day.

The deputy told her the vacation “was not going to happen tomorrow.”

Davis posted a $20,000-bond on Monday, December 18.

She’s scheduled to be on court on Tuesday, December 19.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

Arkansas State football begins Camellia Bowl week with final Jonesboro practice
2023 NEA Tournament: Riverside boys beat Armorel
2023 NEA Tournament: Tuckerman girls beat Hoxie
Brookland beats Westside in 4A-3 boys basketball clash
2023 NEA Tournament: Valley View boys beat Harrisburg