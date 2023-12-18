Football Friday Night
Man accused of raping child

Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age and one count of second-degree sexual assault.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge an Osceola man with raping a child.

Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, the victim disclosed during a counseling session that Rogers sexually assaulted them for several years, beginning when they were seven.

The alleged assaults were reported on Dec. 11 and Rogers was taken into custody.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case, including the age and gender of the victim.

