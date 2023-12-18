Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man killed in two-vehicle crash

A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:23 a.m. Dec. 16 on State Highway 14 in rural Poinsett County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 28-year-old Jon Cody Reeves was eastbound when a 1995 Ford Econoline driven by 24-year-old Trenton Dean Crump, also of Harrisburg, crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side bumper Reeves’ 2002 Chevy pickup truck.

Reeves died of his injuries.

Crump was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with unspecified injuries, ASP reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening in Paragould.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Two injured in crash
Two teens died and a man was injured Friday in a fiery head-on crash.
Victims identified in Friday crash
Kennett police are searching for the supect of an attempted break-in.
Police looking for suspect of attempted break-in
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
Jonesboro hotel hosts toy, food drives

Latest News

Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
SBA: Time running out to apply for storm loans
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Two teens died and a man was injured Friday in a fiery head-on crash.
Victims identified in Friday crash
A Missouri man was flown to a Jonesboro hospital when his side-by-side struck a tree.
Man seriously injured in side-by-side crash