Man killed in two-vehicle crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:23 a.m. Dec. 16 on State Highway 14 in rural Poinsett County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 28-year-old Jon Cody Reeves was eastbound when a 1995 Ford Econoline driven by 24-year-old Trenton Dean Crump, also of Harrisburg, crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side bumper Reeves’ 2002 Chevy pickup truck.

Reeves died of his injuries.

Crump was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with unspecified injuries, ASP reported.

