Man seriously injured in side-by-side crash

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri man was flown to a Jonesboro hospital when his side-by-side struck a tree.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, on Butler County Road 448, one mile west of Poplar Bluff.

Michael A. Lady, 25, of Fairdealing, was eastbound when his 2022 Can-Am Defender traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

According to the initial crash report, Air Evac flew Lady to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro with serious injuries.

He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash, MSHP stated.

