Organization offering energy assistance program help

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The utility bills rise as the cooler months come closer.

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council of Northeast Arkansas is helping households apply for government programs that can help lower utility bills.

One of the programs, the Weatherization Assistance Program, allows those who meet certain guidelines to have a weatherization specialist come to said homes.

“We’ll do some things with weather stripping and caulking. We run a program that basically tells us where the leaks are in the house,” CRDC CEO Jeremy Wooldridge said. “You’ll see returns on your energy bills for up to 15 years.”

For more information on the Weatherization Assistance Program, visit the CRDC website.

Another government assistance program that helps with utility bills is called LIHEAP.

The program can help cover the costs of a utility bill in a crisis situation.

Wooldridge explained that in the last few years, more applicants than funds have been available.

“We take more applications than we have funding. The thing that I find interesting is that we have more first-time applicants than we’ve had in recent years,” Wooldridge added.

More details on when the LIHEAP application will be available in the next few weeks.

