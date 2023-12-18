Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Paragould couple decorates with over 200 Christmas villages

A Paragould couple decorates with over 200 Christmas villages
A Paragould couple decorates with over 200 Christmas villages(KAIT)
By Macy Davis
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould couple decorated for Christmas this year with their collection of over 200 Christmas villages.

That number doesn’t include all the small miniatures surrounding the villages.

All of this is possible because of Sarah Thomas. She’s been collecting Christmas displays for 30 years.

“Each time I get one I get so excited. I’m like a kid,” Thomas said.

From the kitchen to the bathroom and bedrooms, nearly every part of the house has Christmas villages.

A significant village to Thomas is their version of Graceland. Thomas and her husband moved to Paragould from Memphis three years ago. Her husband made a fence around the mansion, she painted it, and everyone who visits their home signs the fence.

Like most collectors out there, it all started with one piece.

“It was a church given to me by a friend. She said she gave it to me because she knew I was a Christian. Ever since then, I’ve started buying them,” Thomas said.

The couple has built a village replica of their property and even installed train sets. The trains took two weeks to install.

Thomas loves for family and friends to drop by and to watch their excitement seeing the displays. Despite some possible space issues, she plans to continue collecting for years to come.

“There’s still our bedroom and in the spare bedroom, I could put some more. So, I’ve got plenty of room,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Victims identified in Friday crash
Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Two injured in crash
Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening in Paragould.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Noah Qurran Thompson, 23, with...
Man arrested after baby shows up at hospital with serious injuries
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole the tip jar at the Shadrach's coffee shop in...
Two arrested following stolen tip jar

Latest News

Greater Vision Church hosts toy giveaway
Greater Vision Church hosts toy giveaway
Salvation Army, NEA Divine Intervention gives out warm meals, resources
Salvation Army, NEA Divine Intervention gives out warm meals, resources
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
A-State Art & Design puts together limited-edition wall calendars for the new year
A-State Art & Design puts together limited-edition wall calendars for the new year