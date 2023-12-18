Paragould couple decorates with over 200 Christmas villages

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould couple decorated for Christmas this year with their collection of over 200 Christmas villages.

That number doesn’t include all the small miniatures surrounding the villages.

All of this is possible because of Sarah Thomas. She’s been collecting Christmas displays for 30 years.

“Each time I get one I get so excited. I’m like a kid,” Thomas said.

From the kitchen to the bathroom and bedrooms, nearly every part of the house has Christmas villages.

A significant village to Thomas is their version of Graceland. Thomas and her husband moved to Paragould from Memphis three years ago. Her husband made a fence around the mansion, she painted it, and everyone who visits their home signs the fence.

Like most collectors out there, it all started with one piece.

“It was a church given to me by a friend. She said she gave it to me because she knew I was a Christian. Ever since then, I’ve started buying them,” Thomas said.

The couple has built a village replica of their property and even installed train sets. The trains took two weeks to install.

Thomas loves for family and friends to drop by and to watch their excitement seeing the displays. Despite some possible space issues, she plans to continue collecting for years to come.

“There’s still our bedroom and in the spare bedroom, I could put some more. So, I’ve got plenty of room,” Thomas said.

