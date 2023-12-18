Police chief announces retirement

Football Friday Night
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,” the Blytheville police chief announced he is retiring.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,” the Blytheville police chief announced he is retiring.

Mayor Melisa Logan said in a news release to K8 News that Chief Ross Thompson submitted an official letter of retirement effective Feb. 29, 2024.

“With over 32 years of service, Chief Ross Thompson has served the city well,” Logan said. “I have accepted his retirement effective date.”

The announcement comes after Thompson was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in response to what Logan called “strong public interest concerning recent personnel matters.”

The mayor said Thompson returned to full-time active duty on Friday, Dec. 15, following an “internal investigation concerning an allegation of inept behavior.”

“In this moment, my focus is on the Blytheville Police Department and the citizens we serve daily,” Logan stated. “Our police department does a great job serving and protecting our great City 24 hours a day 365 days a year. That will not change as we go through the immediate transition process to recruit and appoint a new chief of police.”

